Covid vaccinations: Fall in number of jabs given in London

The number of Covid jabs has dropped in London over the last week despite a 'Grab a jab’ vaccine drive.

Latest figures show 17,000 fewer Londoners got a jab on Saturday compared to the previous weekend.

Walk-in vaccination sites including stadiums and shopping centres opened in an attempt to accelerate uptake as cases of the Delta variant rise.

Among the sports grounds involved were Watford’s Vicarage Road and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid said lifting coronavirus restrictions as soon as possible is his "absolute priority", but stressed the need for caution in order to make sure changes are "irreversible".

During a visit to St Thomas' Hospital in London, he said: "I want to see the restrictions lifted and life going back to normal as quickly as possible.

"Right here and now that is my absolute priority. I want to see those restrictions lifted as soon as we can, as quickly as possible.

"In terms of the road map to that you'll have to wait for my statement to Parliament later today.

"It's going to be irreversible, there's no going back. That's why we want to be careful during that process."

The Government has set a target of July 19 for offering a first dose to all adults – the date when the final stage of lockdown easing is scheduled to go ahead.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also held a London vaccine summit in a bid to boost jab uptake in the capital, which lags behind the rest of England.

Mr Khan warned the reopening next month could be at risk unless enough people are vaccinated.

He said: “Unless sufficient numbers of Londoners have the jab it makes it more likely that we won’t be able to fully reopen on July 19.

“I’m determined to have not only as many Londoners fully protected but for us to reopen on July 19.”