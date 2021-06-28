Juror in Wembley park murders trial tests positive for Covid-19

A juror in the trial of a teenager accused of murdering two sisters in a park has been discharged after testing positive for Covid-19.

Danyal Hussein, 19, is alleged to have stabbed Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, in the early hours of June 6 last year.

The sisters’ bodies were discovered concealed in bushes near a spot where they had been celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London.

During Hussein’s Old Bailey trial, jurors have been socially distanced and divided by screens in court.

On Monday, Mrs Justice Whipple formally discharged one juror who had tested positive for Covid-19.

She moved to reassure the remaining 11 men and women that the arrangements in court are safe.

Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, south-east London, has denied two counts of murder and possessing a knife. The trial continues.