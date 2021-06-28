Surrey's Jack Draper praised for ‘outstanding resilience’ against Djokovic

Nineteen-year-old Surrey tennis star Jack Draper has been praised for his “outstanding commitment and resilience” after facing off against world number one Novak Djokovic on the opening day of Wimbledon.

The British teenager lost to defending champion Djokovic in the first match of the 2021 tournament to be played on Centre Court.

Draper won the first set 6-4 but was bested in the following three sets.

Jack Draper in action against Novak Djokovic on Centre Court

Those watching the match back at Reed’s School, in Surrey, where Draper was a former pupil, said they were “extremely proud” of his achievement.

A spokesperson from Reed’s School said: “We are all extremely proud of Jack and his incredible achievement.

“As a former pupil from Reed’s School, he always showed outstanding commitment, resilience and drive in his tennis and we knew he would go far.

“Both Jack and his brother Ben were part of the Reed’s Tennis Academy.

“During his time at Reed’s, Jack played an exhibition doubles match with Sir Andy Murray and Tim Henman for the opening of the school’s Indoor Tennis Centre.”

Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Jack Draper

Following the match, Djokovic commended Draper on his “maturity” on court and wished him well in his career.

“He definitely deserved a round of applause. He’s a youngster, only 19,” he said.

“Walking onto Wimbledon Centre Court for the first time, I think he has done extremely well.

“He carried himself very maturely on the court, he behaved well and backed himself, he believed he could come back and he deserves credit for that.

“I wish him all the best in the rest of his career.”