FA urges England fans to be on best behaviour against Germany at Wembley

The Football Association has asked fans to show respect and be on their best behaviour for England’s highly-anticipated Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Germany.

Germany last played at Wembley in November 2017 and it has been over a decade since the countries faced each other in a major tournament.

The England players’ taking of the knee as a protest against discrimination, injustice and inequality has been booed by a section of fans at recent matches.

A statement from the FA read: “It’s undoubtedly an exciting fixture for everybody, with around 40,000 supporters set to be inside Wembley Stadium.

“This will be our largest attendance since the global pandemic began, so it promises to be a very special occasion.

Fans arrive at Wembley ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and Germany

“England fans have played a vital role in supporting the team throughout this tournament and we thank you for positively getting behind them. It means a huge amount to (manager) Gareth (Southgate), the team and support staff.

“Whether you are at Wembley Stadium, or watching from somewhere else, please support England in the right way, before, during and after the match.

“This includes respecting each national anthem and the players’ choice to take the knee before kick-off. We want you to be able to watch the match in a safe and enjoyable environment that’s free from any discriminatory or disrespectful behaviour.

“Thank you again for your support, enjoy the day and show your support in a way that will do the country and the team proud.”