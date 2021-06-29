Homophobic abuse investigation: Police search for two people seen on CCTV

Police have released images of two people they want to speak to in connection with a man having homophobic abuse hurled at him.

Scotland Yard said the man, who was aged in his early 30s, had told police he had been subjected to homophobic abuse by a group of teenagers as he stood on a balcony.

The incident took place in Ilford Hill, east London, at around 2.15pm on Tuesday June 8, the force added.

No arrests have been made but police have released CCTV images of two people officers want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with any information can contact the police on 101 quoting reference CAD 4641/08Jun or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.