Who is he? CCTV appeal after police officer is kicked in the head

Police want to track down a man seen on CCTV after an officer was kicked in the head during a protest in central London.

The officer was attacked after being knocked to the floor during a march about extending Covid restrictions.

Police were trying to reopen a road near Whitehall when they were set upon by some of the protesters.

The injured officer had to be carried away from the scene and was not seriously injured.

Shortly before 20:00hrs, officers intervened to encourage the remaining protestors to move out of the road so that it could be reopened to vehicles. Some refused to do so, which resulted in two people being arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway.

As officers escorted those who had been arrested towards police vans parked in King Charles Street, they were set upon by a group of protestors who tried to free one of the detainees. Met Police

Anyone who can help to identify the man is asked to call 101, with reference 6522/28JUN. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.