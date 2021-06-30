Police want to track down a man seen on CCTV after a boy aged 5 was allegedly followed and grabbed on the way home from school in east London.

The boy who was with his family was approached on Brick Lane in Tower Hamlets last Friday.

He wasn't harmed but police are supporting the child and his family to help them deal with shock of what happened.

Officers are searching through CCTV images and have stepped up patrols in the area particularly around times when schools start and finish. The Met said there were no other reports of children being approached in the area.

The man is described as being aged in his 20s or 30s, wearing a navy jumper, black jeans, black trainers and a black hat.

Anyone who can help police or who was other information about the incident, is asked to call police on 101 or tweet MetCC, providing the reference 6617/25JUN. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.