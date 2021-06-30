'Don't go!' Sadiq Khan urges England fans to stay away from Rome

Play video

London's Mayor urged England fans not to travel to Rome to watch England’s Euro 2020 quarter final clash with Ukraine because strict Covid rules mean they would miss the game.

England's 2-0 defeat of Germany set up the clash in Italy but rules for arrivals from the UK mean fans would face five days of quarantine - missing the match on Saturday.

"My message to anyone in this country thinking about going to Rome is don't," said Sadiq Khan.

"Quarantine rules mean you probably won't see the game anyway. And you'll have problems when you come back - you'd have to self isolate, quarantine.

"That's why it's so important for England fans to watch the game safely here in London, here in the UK and don't take the risk to go to Rome," Mr Khan added.

England football fans in Piccadilly Circus, central London, celebrating England's victory over Germany

England face taking to the pitch without the vocal backing of their die-hard supporters, who have only recently been allowed to return to Wembley, as fans who bought tickets years ago cannot attend and the Football Association said it would not take up its ticket allocation.

The FA was entitled to an allocation of 2,560, equating to 16% of the agreed capacity of 16,000 at the Stadio Olimpico, but will not take this up, meaning those tickets will go on general sale.

Lifelong England fan Andy Ripper snapped up Euro 2020 quarter final tickets before the Covid pandemic in 2019.

England fan Andy Ripper

"Travel to Rome is pretty much impossible now but as a back up plan I'd really like UEFA to do something so fans can exchange tickets or really return them," Andy said.

European football’s governing body released a statement on Friday saying it was “confident” the final week would be held in London but added “there was always a contingency plan”.

Earlier this month European football’s governing body Uefa said it was “confident” the semi-final and final would be held in London.

Wembley could be stripped of the chance to host the matches if overseas fans and VIPs are not exempted from Covid quarantine rules.

"I think ticket sales for the final and semi-final and for the round 16 game has been very, very late," Andy added.

"I understand Covid has made life difficult but it feels to me that in the background there was a big negotiation going on between the government and Uefa.

"It wasn't until that process concluded and the exemptions were agreed that the ticket only went on sale after that and Wembley then was sure it had got the games.

"So communicating with the fans a little bit earlier and setting up a system where we could exchange tickets for those who had planned to travel to Rome to pass them onto someone else at face value - that would have been ideal," he added.

Andy said he was frustrated a system had been set up for UEFA officials to watch the final at Wembley, but not for England fans for the quarter final.

Fans leave Wembley stadium following the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and Germany

Earlier this month UEFA said it may be possible to admit overseas spectators for the final week, using a method similar to that deployed at last month’s Champions League final in Portugal where fans flew in and out within 24 hours.

“At the moment, we are in discussions with the local authorities to try to allow fans of the participating teams to attend the matches, using a strict testing and bubble concept that would mean their stay in the UK would be less than 24 hours and their movements would be restricted to approved transport and venues only,” the statement read.

“We understand the pressures that the (British) Government face and hope to be able to reach a satisfactory conclusion of our discussions on the matter.”

UEFA is understood to be looking for a slightly different arrangement for VIPs and dignitaries – a ‘bubble to bubble’ concept similar to that in place for overseas media where individuals would travel only between designated venues such as the airport, their hotel and a match venue.

It believes this approach minimises the risk of infection.