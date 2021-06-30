NHS staff were given a special thank you on Tuesday with an invite for dinner suspended above The O2 in Greenwich.

The unique experience called 'London In The Sky' took diners 100ft over south east London to recognise the work of medics during the pandemic.

Staff dined in small socially-distanced groups and once the food was gone they were given cocktails.

'London In The Sky' will be officially opening up to the public on Thursday July 1.