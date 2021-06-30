Play video

Tap above to watch Lucrezia Millarini's interview with Michael Sheen

Actor Michael Sheen says a brush with Covid earlier this year left him genuinely worried about getting back to the stage. Luckily he has, he's currently starring in Dylan Thomas' Under Milk Wood at the National Theatre.

Lucrezia Millarini met him to talk about that and his other passion football. But she began by talking about the initiative he has set up and is funding to create opportunities in the media for people from under-represented backgrounds.

A Writing Chance is offering grants to eleven aspiring writers, three of whom are from London - those selected were asked to write about their experiences during the pandemic