England star and local Brent boy Raheem Sterling said it was good to back at Wembley soaking up the atmosphere in front of fans after scoring in England’s 2-0 victory over Germany in Euro 2020.

Sterling and Tottenham striker Harry Kane each scored within 11 minutes following a tense first half of Tuesday’s match to secure a memorable victory over Germany in the last-16 tie at Wembley.

Sterling congratulated England for "digging in deep" and "keeping a clean sheet" after The Three Lions secured their position among the last eight.

More than 17 million people tuned in to watch Sterling help clinch England's victory, winning him praise across the country - not least in Brent.

Sterling's former youth coach said he had always been someone who “could cope with anything that you put in front of him”.

Steve Gallen was head of youth development at Queens Park Rangers in west London where he first coached him at the age of 11.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Obviously when Raheem scored the first goal, of course I was proud but it was just superb for the country.”

It was clear that Sterling was a special player in his youth, according to Gallen.

He told the programme: “Of course we saw he was a good player but he was very small.

“He was getting kicked a little bit by some of the bigger, older kids from the other teams but he scored goals.

“You could see that at that age group, he was a special player."

England’s biggest match on home soil since Euro 96 was watched by famous faces including David Beckham and Ed Sheeran, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George.

David Baddiel and Frank Skinner – who famously sang England anthem Three Lions – were also at Wembley and belted out the song alongside the other joyous supporters.

Comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner celebrating England's victory over Germany in the Euro 2020

Meanwhile, grime star Stormzy cheered on the Three Lions at Box Park in Croydon.

Rapper Stormzy celebrating England's victory over Germany in the Euro 2020

Following the Germany result, bookmakers Coral made England 2-1 favourites to win the tournament, cutting the Three Lions from 9-2.