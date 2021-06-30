Stormzy stuck to his promise to party at a stranger's house after England's stunning Euro 2020 win over Germany at Wembley.

The rapper rubbed shoulders, drank beer and sang the famous 'Three Lions' anthem with ecstatic fans in South London.

Stormzy was earlier seen at BOXPARK Croydon where he reportedly said he would join celebrations at an after party if England beat Germany.

Wearing an England top with Jack Grealish’s number seven on the back he later appeared in the video at a stranger's house.

Stormzy was among a string of famous faces who cheered England on Tuesday night. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Ed Sheeran and David Beckham at Wembley.

David Baddiel and Frank Skinner – who famously sang England anthem Three Lions – were also there and belted out the song alongside the other supporters.

After the game, Baddiel shared a beaming picture alongside Olympic hero Mo Farah and wrote: “Might be coming home a bit faster with this lovely fellow on hand.”