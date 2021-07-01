Play video

A training ground being used by London's future athletic stars is just months away from being 'unusable' after failing an important inspection.

Tooting Bec Athletics Track is home to clubs and schools as well as Olympic athletes but desperately needs resurfacing.

The Herne Hill Harriers have trained there since the 1930s and three of this year's Team GB hopefuls are using the track.

But a report said the track was only fit for purpose until September and a petition has been launched to help save the site.

Olympian Jade Johnson started her career at the track and said the legacy of London 2012 had deteriorated along with athletics venues.

"Facilities around London, around the country, are going into disrepair and this is something for me which is really disheartening," Jade told ITV News London.

"We've got young kids that really need this. As an athlete and as a youngster this place was really like a home," she added.

A report found the surface of the track was too hard and needed resurfacing so athletes with spiked trainers can use it.

World Junior Bronze Medalist, Kristal Awuah started doing athletics there and said her Olympic dream would be impossible without a track to train on.

"How am I supposed to train if I haven't got a track to go to?" she said.

"I think it's so important to have somewhere like this that is well kept and safe for us to be training at," Kristal added.

In 2015, London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined a campaign to save this track from closure.

Sadiq Khan camapaigning to save the track

Herne Hill Harriers are asking people to sign a petition to ensure the track’s future funding.

"There is always the risk that this could never again become a competition track and it's the home club - the Herne Hill Harriers that will suffer," said Valdis Pauzers.

"We've been here 80 years and built a community spirit and give opportunity to youngsters," he added.

Wandsworth Council said the track was adequate for training and would continue to monitor its condition while athletes could use alternative facilities at Battersea Park running track.