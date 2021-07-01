Fundraising duo complete 'Palace to Paris' marathon challenge

Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Sally Williams

A pair of fundraisers have crossed the finish line after a gruelling 460km run to raise money for Cure Leukaemia.

Runners Jordan and Lee took on the challenge after their brother in law and friend Geoff Hill was diagnosed with the cancer four years ago.

Geoff was head of ITV News but had to leave his job last year when the leukaemia returned. They covered the distance from Crystal Palace's home ground Selhurst Park to Paris, but without actually going there. Instead they ran on the streets of South London.

Credit: Emily Hill

"I'm feeling very emotional but I'm feeling an overwhelming sense of pride," said Geoff. "When they came to us and said they were going to do this we thought that's an incredible thing to do. But they have done it because they want to raise money for people like myself up and down the country - people relying on the goodwill of Cure Leukaemia raising funds to fund research and fund specialist nurses and clinical trials. "So we're all immensely proud of what they've achieved," Geoff added. Jordan and Lee ran the equivalent of eleven marathons, raised more than £30,000 and suffered a few injuries along the way. "We've had multiple physio and massage... but all those aches and pains have disappeared now. It's help by the fact Geoff had a pint waiting for us on the finish line!" the runners said. The marathon effort caught the eye of Crystal Palace fan Eddie Izzard who tweeted her congratulations.

For details about how to get involved with fundraising for the challenge, click here.