A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death on his doorstep in Croydon. His death means there have now been more teenagers killed in the capital so far this year than there were in the whole of 2020.

People living on the Shrublands Estate say they are frightened for their children's lives.

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan called it a "tragic loss of life" to "senseless violence."