Search for driver who may not know man died after car backed into him

Police are trying to find a driver who might not know that a 66-year-old man died after their car reversed into him.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service were called out after reports of the incident in Northfield Avenue, Ealing, west London, at 8.50pm on Monday June 21, when it is believed the pedestrian was standing behind a parked car.

Reports suggest the white Toyota Prius began reversing and knocked the man to the ground.

The car did not stop and the driver may have been unaware that the collision happened, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers are trying to trace the driver, along with any dashcam footage and witnesses who were in the area.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, where he died on June 25. His next of kin have been informed.

Detective Sergeant Rebecca Collens, from the Metropolitan Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are attempting to trace the driver of white Toyota Prius who could have vital information about the circumstances of the collision.

“I would also like to hear from anybody who was in the area at around the time of the collision to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Police are looking at CCTV footage as part of their inquiries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820. Alternatively, call 101 quoting CAD 7101/21JUN.