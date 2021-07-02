Croydon Council is set to reject an offer by Urban Splash to buy its struggling housing company, Brick by Brick, despite finding that the sale provides value for money.

Croydon council's approach to housing has already come under fire for the discovery of mouldy, leaking homes in the borough.

Senior managers at the council were described as not knowing what was going on and that tenants had been complaining since 2017 but their complaint were left "unresolved".

Under the new proposals the council will continue to own the £200m Brick by Brick project which will, with additional external management and technical support, develop 23 of its 29 sites currently planned.

The council says this will lead to the creation of 774 new homes for residents, whilst the remaining six sites will be sold.

The plans will be considered by the council next week, ahead of a cabinet decision on 12 July.

The council say that not proceeding with the sale because continued ownership will ‘get the best deal for residents’

Our priority over the future of Brick By Brick has always been to find a solution that both secures the best possible return for the council’s investment on behalf of our taxpayers and provides much-needed genuinely affordable homes for local people. Councillor Hamida Ali, Leader of Croydon Council

