A man remains in a critical condition after being stabbed in daylight in Oxford Circus.

The incident happened on Thursday evening close to Regent Street.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is currently being treated.

Police were called to the incident just before 8pm.

A 25-year-old man was arrested after he was detained by members of the public. He has also been taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

A crime scene is in place in the popular shopping area.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.