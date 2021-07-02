Man, 60, stabbed to death in 'random and unprovoked assault' in Oxford Circus

A murder investigation has been launched after a 60-year-old man was stabbed to death in what police describe as an 'unprovoked assault' Oxford Circus.

Officers were called to the incident just before 8pm on Thursday.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. His next of kin have been informed.

Police say the attack is being treated as a ‘random and unprovoked assault’.

The shopping area was very busy at the time of the attack, and members of the public who witnessed the incident detained the suspect before police arrived.

Officers are particularly looking for two young men with skateboards to offer support and take their statements.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He remains in custody at a central London police station.

Police say they don't believe the incident to be linked to terrorism.

"This is being treated as a random and unprovoked assault and we are not actively looking for anybody else in connection with the incident. I would like to reassure the public that his is not believed to be linked to terrorism. Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, Metropolitan Police

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7129/01Jul. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.