Oxford Circus murder victim named

A 60-year-old man who was murdered in Oxford Circus on Thursday has been named as Stephen Dempsey.

25-year-old Tedi Fanta has been charged with his murder and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court today. He has also been charged with possession of a knife and has been kept in custody. He will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday 6th July.

Police were called shortly before 8pm on Thursday 1st of July to reports of a man, now known as Stephen Dempsey, stabbed at Oxford Circus, close to the junction with Regent Street.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene where he was found with stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

The Met said his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.