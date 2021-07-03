London's very own Emma Raducanu has had a stunning victory over world number 45 Sorana Cirstea today during their Wimbledon match. Her 6-3 7-5 victory was met with several cheers from her crowd of supporters.

The 18-year-old, from Bromley, only finished school two months ago, and has quickly become the story of the Championships.

She has only played one WTA Tour level match before this tournament.

Raducanu, who is waiting for her A-Level results, passed this particular test in fine style, with a run of eight successive games laying the foundations of a memorable afternoon.

She said in her on-court interview: “Honestly, I am so speechless right now...I am so so grateful for all the support I had today."

As well as a sparkling attacking display on Saturday, she also showed fighting spirit and tenacity in the second set, claiming the win on her third match point.