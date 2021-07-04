Crystal Palace Football club have confirmed Patrick Vieira as its new manager.

The former Arsenal captain will be with the team for at least the next three seasons.

In a statement, Patrick Vieira said: “I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League, and manage this great football club, as we begin a new chapter together.

“It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the Chairman and Sporting Director about their ambition and plans for the whole club including the Academy. The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward."