The Metropolitan police are looking for two skateboarders who intervened after the murder of 60-year-old Stephen Dempsey in Oxford Circus on Thursday, 1st of July.

The two males, who the police have described as heroic, helped to subdue 25-year-old Tedi Fanta Hagos with a skateboard, allowing him to be restrained. Hagos, from Swansea, has been charged with Stephen Dempsey's murder.

The skateboarders' heroic actions have only come to light following the police's review of CCTV and other video footage, as the pair did not stay at the scene to speak with authorities afterwards - so their identities are unknown.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, who is leading the investigation, said: “In addition to being immensely brave, we believe these two individuals may also be key witnesses.

“In stepping forward as they did to apprehend a violent individual, they showed great courage and potentially prevented others from being attacked.

“I want to be clear that while they used force to subdue the attacker, those actions were entirely reasonable and are not in question. They can be assured that we wish to speak to them solely as witnesses.”

The skateboarders are being encouraged to call the incident room on 0208 785 8099.