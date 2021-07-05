Covid: Is the end in sight for compulsory face masks on the Tube?

Play video

Sadiq Khan hinted he would follow Government guidance when deciding whether or not face masks should still be worn on the Tube after July 19th.

London's mayor said it would be "quite confusing for the Government to announce one thing, for TfL to do something completely different", and said we should "wait and see what the Government announces".

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference on Monday where he will tell the public the country must “begin to learn to live with this virus” in the clearest indication yet he is preparing to do away with a swathe of restrictions on daily life.

Sadiq Khan was an early supporter of face masks and said they helped control the spread of Covid-19.

But he added there needed to be clarity among the public about the rules when restrictions are relaxed.

"What I don't want is confusion if you're on a London Transport bus, a TfL Tube or a commuter train... I'm clear wearing a mask does make a difference," Mr Khan added.

