Theatre exec welcomes 'lifeline' planned lifting of restrictions on July 19

A theatre boss said the planned lifting of Covid lockdown restrictions on July 19 was "a lifeline" for the industry.

Julian Bird, chief executive of Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said he welcomed confirmation of the date meaning that theatres can open to full audiences for the first time in 16 months."

"This is a lifeline for our industry, essential for the survival of theatres across the country," Mr Bird said.

"We will be working closely with Government in the coming days on revising the performing arts guidelines, ensuring that our audiences and staff can feel safe and confident in returning," he added.

Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said businesses will welcome the ability to reopen their doors, increase capacity and implement new working plans.

He added: “Next up needs to come systems to enable the safe return of more international visitors and outbound business travel.

“In the immediate term all those involved must double-down on raising London’s vaccination rate.

“And whilst good work is being done to reassure about hygiene standards, we must also now hear clarity regarding face covering usage on London’s transport network.

“Confidence in public transport is key to both commuter and visitor return to London.”

People wearing face masks in Covent Garden

The majority of people want face masks to remain compulsory on public transport and in shops beyond this month, a poll has suggested.

Seven in every 10 people (71%) agreed that face masks should continue to be mandatory on public transport for a further period of time once restrictions are lifted, according to the YouGov survey of 2,749 British adults.

Roughly one in five (21%) said masks should not be compulsory.

The survey also found that 66% of those polled said face masks should continue to be mandatory in shops and some enclosed public places - while 27% disagreed.

According to the poll, survey respondents aged over 65 were more likely to want face masks on public transport (80%) than those aged 18-24 (59%).

There were similar attitudes among the respective age groups when it came to such restrictions in shops - with 78% of people aged over 65 wanting face masks to continue, compared with 57% of those aged 18-24.