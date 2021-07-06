Hairspray cast 'devastated' as Covid case halts production

The cast of Hairspray were left 'devastated' after a case of Covid brought the West End production grinding to a halt.

Singer Michael Ball, who plays Edna Turnblad tweeted:

Hairspray had been praised by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden when it opened in London last month.

A member of the production team tested positive “despite extremely robust measures being in place”.

We want to reassure all of our audiences that due to the strict processes we have in place at the London Coliseum this registered case will not have come into contact with anyone visiting the venue & we are confident that we have adhered to all health & safety requirements.

The safety of our customers remains our number one priority. Everyone at both the London Coliseum and in the Hairspray team are so sorry that this means these performances cannot go ahead. Hairspray statement

All performances have been cancelled until Wednesday July 14, producers said and people who have booked tickets for the cancelled shows can either rebook or claim a full refund.

While some theatres reopened following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, they are only allowed to put on performances in front of reduced audiences.

Boris Johnson has signalled nearly all restrictions will end on July 19 in England, allowing theatres to welcome back full crowds.