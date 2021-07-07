Play video

"It all started with a flag..."

Estates across London are being festooned with flags as patriotic residents cheer on England in Euro 2020.

The Kirby Estate in Bermondsey in awash with red and white as people living there show their support for as Gareth Southgate's squad.

England v Denmark: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 semi-final When is the match happening? The Euro 2020 semi-final kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 7 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? The FA has said the England Supporters Travel club will have an allocation of nearly 8,500 tickets for the game, with remaining tickets going on sale to those who applied for tickets in the original ticket application process in 2019 but did not choose to return them or requested a refund. Otherwise, it looks like there isn't another way to get tickets - all tickets for the games are sold via the Uefa ticket portal and both England's semi-final and the final are marked as sold out. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with coverage starting from 6.30pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). When is the final? The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley on Sunday 11 July at 8pm.

Victory in Wednesday night’s semi-final against Denmark would put England in touching distance of victory on the European stage for the first time in more than half a century.

England flags put up on the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, south London

In Bermondsey flags are hanging from balconies and strung across streets in an eye-catching show of support.

Kirby Estate, Bermondsey

And they're not the only ones. Head west, and they're feeling just as patriotic in Feltham.

