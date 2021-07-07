Play video

"Who let him out? Who was the person who let him out?" said Nahid's mum Rushanara Ahmed

A grieving mum begged authorities to explain why a man released from prison on licence went on to kill her son in a random attack in Enfield.

Abdi Ibrahim Osman stabbed neighbour Nahid Ahmed in the chest after he kicked the victim's car.

Nahid was talking to his girlfriend on the phone at the time. She heard the car door open and her boyfriend struggling to breathe.

"My son was a hard working boy whose life was taken by a callous, malicious, person," said Nahid's mum Rushanara Ahmed.

Nahid Ahmed with his family Credit: Met Police

"Who let him out? Who was the person who let him out? Who was responsible for him? Who was monitoring him when he was let out? she added.

Osman moved to the area last year while on licence for attempted robbery and GBH.

On the night of the deadly attack witnesses say Osman appeared drunk and was stumbling around.

"Why was he out at 12:30 in the morning being drunk and allowed to do this? And he was on licence. What does that mean? What kind of restrictions do they have on licence?" said Rushanara.

Nahid was described as respected, hardworking, a law-abiding good citizen, devoted to his family and was about to start a new job.

Nahid Ahmed Credit: Met Police

A Probation Service spokesperson said: “This was an appalling crime and our thoughts are with Mr Ahmed’s family.

"Our staff continue to work tirelessly to keep the public safe and prevent people from reoffending”

Police described the attack as "mindless and unprovoked" adding: "The defendant's actions were callous and heartless and this shows how easily using a knife can end someone’s life. The impact on Nahid’s family and friends has been devastating and whilst no sentence will ever be enough to bring Nahid back, I hope that today will help them in some way with their grieving.”