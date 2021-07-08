Play video

Large crowds celebrated near Clapham Common

London's Mayor said anyone who celebrated England's win over Denmark in Euro 2020 should take a Covid test.

Large crowds filled the capital's streets after England reached their first major tournament final since 1966.

London remains in a "public health crisis" with guidelines in place to help control the spread of coronavirus.

Sadiq Khan said England fans should take a test and "behave responsibly" during Sunday's final against Italy.

Mr Khan added: "My message to all those celebrating last night who could not keep their social distance is please today take a test. You can pick up a lateral flow test from the chemist or a PCR test as well online.

"It's important we don't inadvertently in our desire to celebrate pass the virus on. This virus is invisible.

"We should celebrate the historic day on Sunday, of course we should celebrate our team doing well - but please don't break the law."

Before many fans woke on Thursday, street teams were out clearing up after those whose celebrations stumbled into excess.

Some streets were strewn with empty disposable plastic pint glasses, food cartons and laughing gas canisters.

In central London, cleaning staff were seen at dawn working to tidy up Leicester Square, where many fans congregated on Wednesday night during and after England’s 2-1 victory over Denmark.

One person cleaning the area said: “People can have fun but they don’t need to get sloshed!”

England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final When is the final happening? The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). What if I'm watching it at a pub? Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said. The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said 23 arrests were made by officers across London following the match for offences including common assault, public order and assault on police.

The capital also saw fans clamber on top of London buses as they celebrated the win.

In excess of 20 million people were predicted to have watched the game on television, with an estimated 10 million pints ordered during the course of the day.

Favourites from the football fans’ songbook reverberated around England post-match, including Sweet Caroline and Three Lions.

Players and staff also joined in a singalong with many of the jubilant 60,000 fans inside Wembley, where England supporters outnumbered their Danish counterparts by around six to one.

Fans released red-coloured smoke and carried on singing as they swarmed out of the stadium at full-time.

England fans celebrate outside Wembley Stadium

Addi Hassan, 21, described the win as “absolutely incredible, absolutely world class”.

England fans Scarlet Devereux and Lucy Millard, both 18, were elated as they left Wembley.

Ms Devereux said: “It was a brilliant game, the atmosphere was absolutely amazing.”

Ms Millard added: “It’s the first time in so many years we’ve been in the semi-finals so it’s absolutely amazing. It’s coming home.”

John Engall, 65, who was a schoolboy during England’s only previous major triumph – the 1966 World Cup final – said he felt “absolutely fantastic” after watching the match from BOXPARK in Croydon.

Fans at BOXPARK in Croydon

“I remember ’66 but I’m much more ecstatic now than when I was 10,” he said.

“It was a brilliant game, it could have gone either way but well, it seems to have gone our way.”

Fans in Trafalgar Square celebrate England qualifying for the Euro 2020 final

Fans at Trafalgar Square waved England flags and merged together in a huge crowd after the final whistle.

One supporter, Oliver Ways, 28, said: “This time it’s coming home, the momentum is with us, I don’t care what anyone says.

“I’m so drunk but I don’t care – the game was just how we wanted it.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this but England are in a final.”

England’s men last reached a major football final in 1966, while the women’s side were losing finalists at Euro 1984 and 2009.

England v Italy will kick off at 8pm on Sunday, July 11 and it will be live on ITV - it will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.