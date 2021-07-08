Police officer punched outside Parliament

A police officer has been punched outside Parliament in central London, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 41-year-old man was arrested for assault shortly after 3.30pm and is being held in custody. The officer was not seriously injured in the attack, Scotland Yard said.

The force said: "We are aware of commentary on social media about an incident outside Parliament.

"Shortly after 3.30pm, a man was arrested for assault after an officer was punched. The officer was not seriously injured and the incident is not being treated as terrorism."