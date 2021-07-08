Railway worker taken to hospital after assault on train at Euston

A railway worker has been injured in a serious assault on a train. Police were called to Euston station in London after the incident early on Thursday.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said the victim is one of its members.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “British Transport Police were called to Euston railway station at 7.09am today following reports of a serious assault.

“Specialist officers have been deployed to the station and the incident is ongoing.

“One person has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: ”This is an appalling incident that will send shockwaves through the whole railway family, and our thoughts are with our member, his colleagues and his family this morning.

“While we await the full facts, the union will be providing practical support to our member and the workforce at Euston ‎as the police investigation continues.”

BTP said a man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken into custody.