'We love you, we respect you!': Jamaica sends message of love to Raheem Sterling

Tap above to watch Duncan Golestani's interview with Olivia Grange, the Minister of Sport in Jamaica

Londoners may be proud of the Boy from Brent but the capital is not the only city laying claim to Raheem Sterling.

He was born in Maverley, Kingston in Jamaica, and stayed there while his mum came to the UK to work and build a new life for her family.

So were they celebrating Sterling's success in the Caribbean?

Olivia Grange, the Minister of Sport in Jamaica, told ITV News London the whole of Jamaica was watching!