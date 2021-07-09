England fans have been warned to celebrate "within the law" as the Met ramp up its police presence ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Large crowds of supporters are set to amass in the capital over the weekend as the Three Lions look to make history.

The Metropolitan Police said a “considerable number” of officers will be in place across London and police will intervene if the behaviour of England fans goes “beyond what would be reasonable” on Sunday, a senior officer warned.

Fans let off flares as they celebrate England’s extra-time win over Denmark in Piccadilly Circus, central London, on Wednesday night Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor called on supporters to “behave responsibly” and celebrate “within the law” following the scenes on Wednesday after England beat Denmark to book their place in the final.

The force said 23 arrests were made by officers across London following the match for offences including common assault, public order and assault on police.

Mr Taylor said: "I think the big challenge has been large numbers of people gathering in breach of Covid regulations."

“On occasion behaviour going a little bit beyond what would be reasonable.

“Wednesday was busy, lots of people around, lots of excitement, we fully anticipate Sunday to be even busier.

“We’ve got a large policing plan in place, with a very experienced command team across London.

“It’s not just at Wembley, it’s not just central London, but pubs and other venues will be very busy across the whole capital.”

Asked how many officers will be in place in the capital on Sunday, he said: “We’ve certainly got a considerable number of officers on duty across the capital, we don’t talk specifically about numbers.

“We have an enhanced policing plan and I’m confident it’s a robust enough plan to deal with what we may have to deal with.”

Fans in Trafalgar Square celebrating England’s second goal against Denmark on Wednesday Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Mr Taylor went on to say the force had “more than sufficient numbers” of officers available to help policing efforts.

He spoke of how staff are “trained and equipped” to deal with violent clashes among fans.

Mr Taylor added: “I will ask that people work with the police, that they respect the people around them and they understand that it’s important to celebrate responsibly and recognise that if the law is broken, whilst we don’t want to, the police will have to intervene.”

Following the jubilant scenes on Wednesday, London's Mayor Sadiq Khan urged anyone who celebrated England's win over Denmark in Euro 2020 should take a Covid test.

Large crowds filled the capital's streets after England reached their first major tournament final since 1966.

London remains in a "public health crisis" with guidelines in place to help control the spread of coronavirus and Mr Khan asked England fans should take a test and "behave responsibly" during Sunday's final against Italy.