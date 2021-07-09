"Mystic meerkats" at London Zoo have predicted England will beat Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The meerkats made their predication by choosing either the England or Italy flag planted in their enclosure. Which ever flag they knocked over first was their prediction. It took them about five minutes to chose England.

England will wear all-white kit for for the final on Sunday, when the Three Lions take on Italy at Wembley, will be the first time in 55 years that the men's team have made it to the final of a major tournament.

These mystic meerkats are not the first animals used to predict the outcome of football matches. A 'psychic' tortoise from Jersey backed England to beat Denmark in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Corbie made headlines when he predicted many of England's results in the 2018 World Cup in Russia through his mystic method of eating flowers.

A German octopus was the breakout star of the 2010 World Cup when he successfully predicted the outcome of eight matches.

He performed his trick by choosing a mussel from one of two boxes bearing the flags of competing nations.