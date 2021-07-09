Off West End theatres welcome the curtain raising again after 16 months

Play video

While much of the focus has been on the hardship facing theatres in the West End over the 16 months, off West End venues are facing even tougher challenges.

Small, independent theatres on a budget need to fill every seat and often rely on food and drink sales to make money - and under current Covid restrictions, venues are not allowed to open the bar.

Waterloo East theatre feared they would go out of business after the first lockdown but are opening this week with a production starring a former member of Popstars' winners Hear'say. As Rags Martel reports, seeing the curtain go up is success in itself.