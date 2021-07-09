Some schools across England are giving pupils a lie-in on Monday following the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.

But one school that will not be allowing their pupils to sleep off the excitement is Raheem Sterling’s former Wembley primary school who are expecting students to come in on time on Monday morning.

Teachers at Oakington Manor primary school told ITV News that while they are expecting a lot of tired pupils on Monday, they want to celebrate or commiserate together.

Staff expect there to be lots to talk about the match - and the school's former pupil - in class.

Sterling is England's top goal scorer in the tournament having hit the back of the net three times for his country.

The "boy from Brent" was brought up a stone’s throw from Wembley and this weekend will be extra special for the Jamaica-born footballer and his family.

Sterling was a precocious talent from a young age.

Five years on from being a scapegoat when the Three Lions exited the 2016 European Championships, Sterling’s three goals in this tournament have gone a long way to helping Gareth Southgate’s squad make history.

Steve Gallen coached the Manchester City winger when he was a schoolboy at QPR and is delighted to see Raheem Sterling silence his doubters at Euro 2020 and believes the England attacker has showed what is possible when given opportunities in life.

“You can actually see Wembley Stadium in the playground of his old school,” Gallen said.

Sterling grew up in the shadow of Wembley's famous arch. Credit: PA

“I saw all the kids there last week and they are so proud of Raheem. Many are from immigrant backgrounds and they will see Raheem and think ‘I can do that’.

“Raheem is from an immigrant background, I am from an immigrant background as my parents come to this country from Ireland. So many people can look at Raheem and say ‘I want to be like him’ or ‘I can be like him’.

“There are chances for everybody and chances for people to be like him. He is making so many people proud. I imagine everybody in Jamaica is proud and his Mum, how proud will she be and his sister and the rest of the family? It is unbelievable for a kid who is so unassuming.”

Fans in Croydon react as they watch the Euro 2020 semi-final match between England and Denmark Credit: Tess Derry/PA

Gallen was immediately struck by Sterling’s desire to win and then a half-volley from 30 yards in an Under-16 game against Millwall which was “the best goal I ever saw scored in youth football” according to the 47-year-old.

“Everyone who didn’t know who Raheem was around the QPR schoolboy section knew who he was straight after that,” the current Charlton director of football added.

In between the goals and wins has been a long-standing battle for equality after receiving racist abuse on numerous occasions and in December of 2018 he accused newspapers of helping to “fuel racism” in the way they portrayed young black footballers.

Dips in form have contributed to a journey full of ups and downs that required a large amount of resilience, especially after he was heavily criticised following Euro 2016 but when Sterling walks out at Wembley on Sunday and takes the knee before playing for his country in a major final, it will fill those closest to him with an enormous sense of pride.