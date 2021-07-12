Play video

The Met Police Federation said "thugs" who injured 19 police officers after England's final with Italy at Wembley "should be ashamed of themselves".

A total 49 people were arrested and while police thanked the thousands of fans who behaved responsibly, they added: "Frustratingly, 19 of our officers were injured while they confronted volatile crowds. This is wholly unacceptable."

The Federation which represents thousands of London’s police said: “These people should be ashamed of themselves. They are not fans. They are thugs. We wish our injured colleagues well.”

Speaking to ITV News London Chair of the Met Police Federation Ken Marsh added: "It's absolutely appalling, there is no place for violence in that way towards anyone. Yet again we have seen elements - small elements - of thuggery within our society which is not acceptable. There is a small element of society who think it is acceptable to behave in this way. It is not acceptable and we need to lean the full force of the law on these individuals."

A big clean up is underway in the capital and by early morning only a handful of diehard England fans remained around Leicester Square and Trafalgar Square.

Broken Santander cycles lie amongst litter and broken glass strewn on the ground in Trafalgar Square

Reece Mosley, 19, a bricklayer from Chesterfield, still dressed in his football shirt, said: “I’m sad, I’m disappointed but that’s England for you isn’t it?

“We’ll carry on, and we’ll get the World Cup next time won’t we?”

Fans still out in central London said they did not blame the England squad for the Euro 2020 loss and they had “done us proud”.

Street cleaners complete the clear-up in London's Leicester Square the morning after England were beaten in the final

Pete, 59, from Southend in Essex, said: “There’s always a winner and always a loser unfortunately.

“I do feel sorry for the young lads… I don’t blame them,” he said, still dressed in his England football shirt from the match.

“If you’d have said to anyone when the tournament started that England were going to make the final, they’d snap your hand off.

“It’s an old cliche but it was a game of two halves. We won the first half, Italy won the second half.

“But they did us proud.

“It’s a sad day and it was a sad night but that’s the way it is in football.”