Heavy rain and flooding leaves London streets under water

Heavy rain brought parts of London to a standstill on Monday evening with flash flooding leaving some drivers stranded.

Emergency services were called to Raynes Park where several vehicles were stuck beneath a bridge as waters rose.

Video posted online shows two cars and a van trapped on the flooded road. London Fire Brigade said it had taken over 150 calls reporting flooding across South West London. Roads we also flooded in Hampstead.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain lasting until midnight on Monday, covering areas south of Peterborough.

Met Office forecaster Sarah Kent said some parts of England could see 60mm of rain over just a few hours on Monday evening.

Above: Flooding near Finchley Road in North London

Sarah Kent said: “The most intense rainfall is going to be in southern and western areas of the UK.

“Thundery downpours are coming from the English Channel as we speak.

“Certainly with the intense rainfall we are expecting, localised flooding and probably some travel disruption is on the way, unfortunately just as people are doing the school run and coming home from work.”

London Fire Brigade had the following advice foe any driver who may become stuck in flood water: