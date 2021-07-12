Play video

Jason Donovan said Joseph And The Technicolour Dreamcoat was the "perfect show for this moment" as Britain emerged from lockdown.

The singer spoke to ITV News London ahead of the hit West End show, which he stars in, at the London Palladium on Monday.

"We need musicals!" Donovan said.

"I don't need to watch a drama, I've seen enough of that on the news in the last 18 months, I want to escape. We're safe an open for business." he added.

He spoke alongside co-stars Alexandra Burke and Jac Yarrow ahead of their performance on Monday evening.

(left to right) Jason Donovan, Alexandra Burke and Jac Yarrow at the musical Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat

"I'm going to be so grateful to see people just sitting here in these seats," said Alexandra Burke who plays the role of the Narrator.

"I can't wait to see all these smiling faces backstage and in the audience - that will mean so much to me - I've got sweaty palms just talking about it," she added.

Theatres currently have to operate with social distancing rules, however coronavirus restrictions are currently scheduled to lift on July 19.

Jac Yarrow said he set his heart on a career in theatre because he was taken to see so many shows as a child and his family will be in the audience tonight.

"That makes me feel better because even if I do a bad performance they'll tell me it's great!" Jac said.