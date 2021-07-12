Past racist abuse could have played a part in England's defeat to Italy

Past racist abuse aimed at footballers online could have played a part in England's defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed penalties in the nail biting match which saw heartache for England at Wembley. Sports psychologist, Sanchez Bailey told reporter Antoine Allen the abuse players face online adds to the pressure on the pitch. "We've seen over the last few years things heighten in terms of the racial abuse those players would have got. Even that small element of pressure would have been added to someone like Saka in terms of he cannot miss this penalty," said Mr Bailey "That walk up, a lot of their thoughts would have been do not miss! So just a small seed of doubt can affect the way they perform when they take that shot. Even though there is support online the negative speaks much louder for them," he added.

England manager Gareth Southgate described the abuse directed at some of England’s players as “unforgivable”, adding: “Bukayo in particular has been an absolute star in this tournament, (he has shown) incredible maturity and the way he has played has brought a smile to so many people’s faces. He’s become such a popular member of the group and I know he has got everybody’s support.”

England's Bukayo Saka stands dejected after missing from the penalty spot

Arsenal released a statement stating their pride in how Saka had represented his club and his country during the tournament, which had turned to sorrow when witnessing the abuse the 19-year-old suffered. “We are sad to have to say we condemn the racism of a number of black players,” the statement read. “This cannot continue and the social media platforms and authorities must act to ensure this disgusting abuse to which our players are subjected on a daily basis stops now. “We have processes in place internally at Arsenal to ensure our players are supported both emotionally and practically on this issue but sadly there is only so much we can do. “Our message to Bukayo is: hold your head high, we are so very proud of you and we cannot wait to welcome you back home to Arsenal soon.”