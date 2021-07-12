A 15-year-old boy has appeared at the Old Bailey charged over the death of another teenager who was fatally stabbed during a violent altercation.

Police were called on the afternoon of Monday, July 5 to reports of a stabbing on Woolwich New Road, in Woolwich, south-east London.

Tamim Ian Habimana, aged 15 and from Eltham, south London, had suffered a single stab wound and died at the scene.

On Monday, a 15-year-old defendant appeared in court before Judge Richard Marks QC charged with his murder.

The youth, who cannot be named, is also charged with the attempted murder of another 15-year-old boy and possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard that three other defendants linked to the case were appearing before Bromley Youth Court.

Judge Marks set a plea hearing for September 27 and remanded the defendant into youth detention accommodation.