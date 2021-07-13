Queen star Brian May returned home after flash flooding in London to find parts of his home inundated with sewage.

The legendary guitarist said he was furious that precious items were ruined by a "stinking sludge".

Parts of London were left underwater on Monday evening as torrential bursts of rain swept across the capital.

May, 73, came home from a day out to be confronted with a 'house of horror' in Kensington, west London.

"The whole bottom floor had been inundated with a sewage overflow – which has covered our carpets, rugs and all kinds of precious (to us) things in a stinking sludge," May said.

"It’s disgusting, and actually quite heartbreaking. It feels like we were have been invaded, desecrated," he added.

Brian May said his wife Anita Dobson had “a lifetime of memorabilia on the floor of our basement – and most of it is sodden and ruined”.

May said he had recently moved his own “treasured” childhood photo albums into the basement.

“Today it turned into a sodden mess,” he added.

Queen guitarist Brian May

“I’m devastated – this stuff is only ‘things’ – but it feels like Back To The Future when the photograph fades – feels like a lot of my past has been wiped out.”

May shared a number of videos showing stained floors and wet belongings.

The guitarist had spent the day at Royal Holloway College being awarded an honorary fellowship.

Before returning home May said: "It was a lovely day and I feel very honoured."