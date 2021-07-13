Gushing toilet overflows 'like champagne glass' during London flood

Play video

Video from Kenny Kaneko

A pensioner today described her toilet overflowing ‘like a champagne glass’ during flash flooding in London.

Marion Gettleson, 74, watched in horror as water levels in her Notting Hill basement flat rose to waist height.

Her home was one of several properties in Portobello Road swamped during the sudden downpour.

Toy shop owner Kenny Kaneko raced downstairs to help Mrs Gettleson to safety.

"The toilet looked rather like a champagne glass being overfilled but unfortunately it wasn’t champagne, it was something else and it was spilling out all over the floor," said Marion Gettleson.

Among the possessions left floating in the filthy water was a scrapbook containing her marriage certificate.

Play video

Water flows down Portobello Road during flash flooding

London Fire Brigade said it had taken more than 1,000 calls related to the flooding. The Met Office said a month's worth of rain fell in just two hours.