Sadiq Khan has challenged official government policy by ordering compulsory mask wearing on London's buses, tubes and trams.

Ministers are set to drop mandatory face coverings when most Covid lockdown restrictions are lifted on Monday July 19th.

But the mayor has decided to make face coverings a ‘condition of carriage’ on all Transport for London services, including the Overground and Docklands Light Railway.

TfL is also looking at ways to make taxi and minicab drivers and passengers obey the mask order.

The move means different rules for the TfL network and mainline trains. From Monday commuters can choose to abandon masks on some trains but will be forced to cover up if they switch to TfL services.

City Hall said enforcement officers would patrol the TfL network. Passengers could be turned away from bus stops or stations or ordered to leave trains and buses.

More than 200,000 people were made to put on a mask before travelling in the last 12 months.

London bus driver wearing a face mask

"I’ve repeatedly made clear that the simplest and safest option would have been for the Government to retain the national requirement for face coverings on public transport," said Sadiq Khan.

"I’m not prepared to stand by and put Londoners, and our city’s recovery, at risk.

"This is why, after careful consideration, I have decided to ask TfL to retain the requirement for passengers to wear a face covering on all TfL services when the national regulations change." Mr Khan added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined official government advice on Monday calling on people in England to consider wearing a face covering in confined or crowded spaces.

Mr Khan said his instruction would give passengers confidence and protect transport workers and vulnerable travellers.