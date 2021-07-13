Play video

A teenager from Buckinghamshire has become the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world.

Travis Ludlow covered an astonishing 24,000 miles in six weeks earning him a much deserved Guinness World Record.

His global adventure started in the Netherlands and took him over Russia, the United States, Alaska, Greenland, Iceland, Scotland and Ireland.

"I had a few issues with ice and turbulence - over the Rocky Mountains I dropped 2,000ft in 30 seconds, very scary!" Travis told ITV News.

"Flying over the Grand Canyon was amazing, seeing all the sights was a once in a lifetime opportunity - I was so lucky to do that," he added.

Travis flying over the Statue of Liberty in New York

Travis said he wanted to inspire other people his age to follow their dream and achieve their ambitions.

So what next for Britain's young adventurer? Travis is about to take to the sky again, this time to see his girlfriend.