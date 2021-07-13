Woman in court after headless body found in woods

A woman has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of killing a 67-year-old woman then dumping her decapitated body some 250 miles away in Devon.

Mee Kuen Chong, 67, known to friends as Deborah, was reported missing from her home in Wembley, north London, on June 11.

Her body was found in woodland near the Devon town of Salcombe on June 27.

An initial post-mortem examination has failed to establish the cause of her death.

Jemma Mitchell, 36, of Brondesbury Park, Brent, north-west London, was charged with her murder.

On Tuesday, Mitchell appeared before Judge Mark Lucraft QC at the Old Bailey by video link from Bronzefield prison.

She spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth.

The court heard Mitchell was accused of carrying out a particularly violent murder involving the victim being decapitated and her body transferred 250 miles to the area of Devon where it was eventually found.

Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for September 28 and remanded the defendant into custody.

Mrs Chong was originally from Malaysia and had lived in Wembley for more than 30 years.