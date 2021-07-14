A married police sergeant who used his iPhone to spy on a woman in the shower has been spared jail.

Benjamin McNish, 30, was found guilty of voyeurism following a trial at Southwark Crown Court last month.

The victim said she felt "confused and shocked" after catching the Metropolitan Police officer trying to take pictures of her naked in 2019.

McNish, a detective sergeant, who is currently suspended from the force pending misconduct proceedings, claimed he had been using the device as an "extension of my eyes" to find his razor after forgetting to shave ahead of a work drinks function.

He was handed a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, on Wednesday, and will be on the sex offenders register for seven years, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

McNish was also ordered to complete a sexual offenders' programme, attend rehabilitation and pay £750 in costs.

The father-of-two, from Benfleet in Essex, has a degree in Chinese and Spanish, speaks seven languages and was promoted to sergeant just three years after joining the Met.

He had been involved in reorganising the Met's child abuse unit and was due to start a new role in the force's rape and sex offences investigations squad at the time of the incident.