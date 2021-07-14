A mural of England manager Gareth Southgate, captain Harry Kane and #boyfrombrent Raheem Sterling has been unveiled at London Bridge.

The eye-catching artwork was made by urban street artists MurWalls to help Londoners celebrate the capital’s role hosting the European championships.

"Football may not quite have come home but pride in our national team certainly did - and that's in no small part down to the leadership of Gareth Southgate," said Marc Silver, founder of MurWalls.

"On and off the field, he and his players are true role models for young Londoners and we're delighted to be working with the Mayor to celebrate their historic achievement on home turf. We look forward to honouring them going one better next year!" Marc added.

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan added: "The mural created by MurWalls unveiled today is a wonderful celebration of a team that have inspired and united our nation in our time of need. I encourage as many people as possible to take a look and get out and about in our wonderful capital this summer."