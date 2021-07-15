Stolen car speeds down railway track in dramatic escape from police

Play video

Video from Twitter/@Cyp_Alii

The driver of a stolen car made a dramatic escape from police by driving down a railway track in Hertfordshire.

Footage posted on social media showed the black 4x4 driving past the platform at Cheshunt Station before the car was abandoned.

Two officers were injured and a number of cars damaged after police attempted to intercept the vehicle.

Police are hunting for the driver who managed to flee the scene.

A Hertfordshire Police spokeswoman said: “At around 9.30am on Thursday 15 July, our control room was made aware that a stolen vehicle had travelled into Hertfordshire ground, from Essex.

“The vehicle was located in Cheshunt and officers from Essex Police attempted to speak to the driver.

“The vehicle then made off, injuring two officers and damaging several vehicles in the process.

“Officers from Hertfordshire also attended to assist with the search and the vehicle was found abandoned on nearby train tracks, in Windmill Lane.

“A search of the area is currently being carried out to locate the driver and officers are working alongside British Transport Police to recover the vehicle. It was not struck by a train at any point.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw the vehicle driving in the area, is asked to contact police on 101.”

A spokeswoman for BTP added: “Officers received a report of a car on the railway line in Cheshunt at 9.43am today.

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from colleagues from Hertfordshire Police and Essex Police and assisted with a search to locate the driver.

“The vehicle has now been removed from the tracks.”