Thornton Heath stabbing: 16-year-old fatally attacked named by police

A popular teenager who was fatally stabbed in south London last week has been named by police as Demarie Omare Roye.

The Metropolitan Police said the 16-year-old died in hospital on Sunday, where he had been in a serious condition.

The teenager was taken to the south London hospital shortly before 3pm last Friday by members of the public who found him injured in the street.

Police believe he was stabbed in Bensham Manor Road near the junction with Swain Road in Thornton Heath.

A post-mortem carried out on Wednesday found his cause of death to be a stab wound.

Police said their investigation into his murder had led to the arrests of two men at an address in the Croydon area on Monday, but detectives continued to appeal for witnesses to come forward with information.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody at a south London police station.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was later further arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has since been released under investigation, police said.

Detective chief inspector Kate Blackburn, who is leading the Met’s investigation, said: “Demarie was a young man who was popular among those that knew him. His death has caused unimaginable devastation to his family and friends.

“The investigation into his murder is moving at a fast pace and I continue to appeal for witnesses that were in or around Bensham Manor Road on Friday, July 9 at around 2.45pm to contact us.

“We believe that Demarie may have been riding a blue mountain bike before the attack.

“Anyone that may have seen him in the area – with or without the bike – or who witnessed the attack, is urged to get in touch with the police.

“I am also asking members of the community if they have seen a dark coloured moped concealed, abandoned, parked or even being ridden around the Thornton Heath area before or after the murder. This moped may or may not have had a number plate on it.

“If you know where the moped is or have any other information that could be useful to our investigation – no matter how insignificant it may seem – please get in touch with us immediately.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, providing the reference 4198/09JUL.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.